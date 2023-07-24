NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Distracted, reckless, and drunk drivers continue to plague our state. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is trying a new campaign to target all three. This comes a few weeks after a man accused of speed-racing, crashed into people at a local food truck. The agency behind the new commercials, RK Venture, said they hope these new ads will have a bigger impact on the public.

“We need to show them what the real results of this kind of action is, and unfortunately, for this one, we, you know, we’re focusing on the ultimate consequence which is the loss of life,” said Broadcast Creative Director Nick Tauro with RK Venture.

The agency said there are three ads in the campaign titled “Wrecked.” In the ads, a man leads viewers through a junkyard while telling the story of how each car was totaled because of reckless driving.

The campaign has been in development since early spring. The commercials come amid a recent tragic incident in which a man accused of speed-racing hit four people standing in front of the Taco Bus food truck on Central.

The hope is these ads will serve as a reminder to the public about the dangers of driving irresponsibly.

“We need to just keep getting the message out that not only could you hurt yourself, but unfortunately, innocent victims who are just out trying to enjoy themselves on the side of the road getting some food in the evening could become a victim,” explained Tauro.

The ads are currently airing statewide on TV and the radio in both English and Spanish. The entire three-part ad was also shot in Albuquerque with a local crew. The ads will be running through Labor Day. The campaign will also be featured on billboards and on social media.