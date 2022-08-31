NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation has received $61M in federal funding for six shovel-ready road projects. The projects include repaving a stretch of I-40 from Tijeras to Sedillo and along I-25 between Rowe and Glorieta.

The other projects to receive funding are stretches of I-10 in Luna County, I-25 in Socorro, Highway 84 near Fort Summer, and Highway 70 near Roswell. The Federal Highway Administration redistributed the funds to these projects under its “use it or lose it” process.