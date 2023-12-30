NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Transportation (DOT) is naming 12 of its snowplows, and they want your help. NMDOT launched a new contest, asking the public to vote for their favorite names.

“New Mexicans are really funny and really creative,” said Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic with NMDOT.

Every year, they clear New Mexico’s iciest roads. Snowplows drive up and down state roadways making sure they’re safe to use. Soon, 12 will be given unique names chosen by residents, thanks to a new contest by NMDOT.

“We asked the public to come up with fun and creative names, and then now, we’re going back out to the public, and we’re asking them to vote on the top 50 names,” added Bustos-Mihelcic.

Officials said they received almost 1,600 names and have narrowed down the list to the top 50 names. Some of the names are nods to Breaking Bad, including names like “Walter Whiteout” and “Better Call Salt.” Others paid tribute to New Mexico with names like “Georgia Sno’Keeffe” and “Bisc-Snow-Chito.”

Voting for the top 12 names is currently live on the NMDOT website, and residents can vote up to six times. The people who submitted the winning names will get a certificate and lifelong bragging rights.

“‘No Snow For You!’ Oh, that’s a good one,” said resident Alonso Gonzalez.

“I really love all the creativity that everybody came up with; I really love The Big LePlowski,” said resident Jay Kerwim.

Voting ends January 10 at noon. NMDOT said, due to the positive response, they’re already planning another contest next winter. They said they hope to name another 12 snowplows.