NMDOT offers Uber credit to Bernalillo Co. residents Halloween weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The New Mexico Department of Transportation wants to get Bernalillo County metro area residents home safely this Halloween weekend. The department along with its partners are once again supporting the “Take a Ride on Us” program, which offers 1,000 participants an Uber credit of up to $10, two rides per person, starting at noon on Friday, Oct. 29, through 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

According to a press release from NMDOT, participants will be able to access the credit on the Uber app by using the code HALLOW2021. The code is available to download starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25.

Tips are not included in the offer and refunds are not provided for tips that cost less than the $10 credit. The code is also not valid for use with Uber Eats.