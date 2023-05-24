NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is partnering once again with Benrlaillo County, Sandoval County, the City of Albuquerque, Cumulus radio stations, and Uber to provide a safe ride program this Memorial Day. Two thousand riders will be offered an Uber credit of up to $10, two rides per person beginning Friday, May 26 at 10:00 a.m. through Tuesday, May 30 at 2:00 a.m.

People will be able to access the credit through the Uber app using the code: MEMORIAL23. The code is now available. Tips are not included in the code and refunds won’t be available for trips costing less than the $10 credit.