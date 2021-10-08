NMDOT offering child seat clinic in Artesia

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) -The New Mexico Department of Transportation is offering car seat inspection checks in Artesia. The clinic will be held at Bulldog Stadium. Parents will work one-on-one with certified technicians on correct seat belt positions and booster seats.
Cars seats that need to be replaced will be exchanged at no cost to the parents. Appointments are required, to set up one up, call 505-856-6143.