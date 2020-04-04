NMDOT looking to fill ten temporary positions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With the loss of jobs during this pandemic, the State Department of Transportation is hoping to help.

It’s looking to fill ten temporary positions. The department needs five people in Carlsbad and five in Hobbs to collect debris on the roadsides. The job pays $12.50 an hour.

If interested to apply for a position, please contact Sabrina Sanders at 575-626-6979 or Sabrina.Sanders@state.nm.us.

