NMDOT looking to fill ten temporary positions

New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With the loss of jobs during this pandemic, the State Department of Transportation is hoping to help.

It’s looking to fill ten temporary positions. The department needs five people in Carlsbad and five in Hobbs to collect debris on the roadsides. The job pays $12.50 an hour.

If interested to apply for a position, please contact Sabrina Sanders at 575-626-6979 or Sabrina.Sanders@state.nm.us.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞