NMDOT issues safety reminders ahead of back-to-school season

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Department of Transportation is reminding commuters and pedestrians to be safe around school zones as the back-to-school season approaches.

NMDOT is asking drivers to remember the following:

  • Slow down in school zones
  • Respect crossing guards and always stop for guards holding a stop sign
  • No matter who has the right of way, use extreme caution to avoid pedestrians
  • Be cautious as children are unpredictable and may dart from between parked cars
  • Yield to pedestrians who are walking on a crosswalk
  • Don’t stop on a marked crosswalk or block a pedestrian’s pathway at a marked intersection
  • Drivers must stop behind a school bus with its flashing lights on and never pass a stopped school bus

Pedestrians are also asked to do the following:

  • Don’t expect a driver to yield to you if crossing on an unmarked pathway
  • Always look both ways before crossing
  • If walking at night, wear reflective and bright-colored clothing
  • If possible, only walk on designated sidewalks and far from the shoulder
  • Never walk on the road or jump into traffic

