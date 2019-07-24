NMDOT issues safety reminders ahead of back-to-school season

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Department of Transportation is reminding commuters and pedestrians to be safe around school zones as the back-to-school season approaches.
NMDOT is asking drivers to remember the following:
- Slow down in school zones
- Respect crossing guards and always stop for guards holding a stop sign
- No matter who has the right of way, use extreme caution to avoid pedestrians
- Be cautious as children are unpredictable and may dart from between parked cars
- Yield to pedestrians who are walking on a crosswalk
- Don’t stop on a marked crosswalk or block a pedestrian’s pathway at a marked intersection
- Drivers must stop behind a school bus with its flashing lights on and never pass a stopped school bus
Pedestrians are also asked to do the following:
- Don’t expect a driver to yield to you if crossing on an unmarked pathway
- Always look both ways before crossing
- If walking at night, wear reflective and bright-colored clothing
- If possible, only walk on designated sidewalks and far from the shoulder
- Never walk on the road or jump into traffic