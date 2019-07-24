NMDOT issues safety reminders ahead of back-to-school season

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Department of Transportation is reminding commuters and pedestrians to be safe around school zones as the back-to-school season approaches.

NMDOT is asking drivers to remember the following:

Slow down in school zones

Respect crossing guards and always stop for guards holding a stop sign

No matter who has the right of way, use extreme caution to avoid pedestrians

Be cautious as children are unpredictable and may dart from between parked cars

Yield to pedestrians who are walking on a crosswalk

Don’t stop on a marked crosswalk or block a pedestrian’s pathway at a marked intersection

Drivers must stop behind a school bus with its flashing lights on and never pass a stopped school bus

Pedestrians are also asked to do the following: