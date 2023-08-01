NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is hosting an in-person car seat fitting event Saturday at the Sisbarro of Deming (4211 NM-549, Deming, NM) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be staff available to help people with the correct installation, selection and use of car seats.

According to a release from NMDOT, technicians will be available and spend up to 30 minutes per seat educating parents and caregivers. People will be able to ask questions and learn about common car seat errors. NMDOT says replacement car seats will be available if a technician sees a car seat that is unsafe, but there may be a $25 replacement fee and the child must be present. The event is free to attend and available to everyone. For more information on car seat safety, click here.