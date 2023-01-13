NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s Department of Transportation is honoring two of its employees. The department said the duo jumped in when another employee was injured.

In a letter, Cabinet Secretary Ricky Serna commended employees Kenneth Martinez and Llewellyn Paul for helping a subcontractor employee when he became pinned between equipment back in November.

That employee had significant injuries to his leg, but the two jumped in to help before emergency help arrived and even talked to his wife over the phone about what had happened.

The two men were given three days off from work.