NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For the first time, the New Mexico Department of Transportation is letting people name its snowplows. The department said they want the public to name the vehicles because they want a creative and witty name.

The contest does have a few rules:

Only one name can be submitted per person

Names must be less than 20 characters

Names cannot be vulgar, profane, or be politically inspired

Submissions are being accepted through December 22. Staff at NMDOT will then review the names and let the republic vote on the best one starting December 29. The top six names will be assigned to snowplows. Follow this link to submit a name.