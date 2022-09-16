NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is doling out millions to fix up trails. 22 communities across the state will get more than $34M in federal funding for transportation and recreational trail projects.

Bernalillo County will get $3.2M to build the Dolores Huerta pedestrian bridge over the Rio Grande near Bridge Blvd. The city of Farmington got more than $3M for three projects including a multi-use trail along the San Juan River. Las Cruces Public Schools received $187,000 to find safe routes for students to walk and bike to school.