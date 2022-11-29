NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is getting ready for monsoon season by recycling dirt. The NMDOT shared a video of a crew scooping dirt out of culverts along I-10 near the Texas state line.

Not only does that clear the drainage pathways in preparation for monsoon season. It also provides the DOT with a stockpile of dirt to shore up areas prone to erosion. “We got all this excess dirt, it’s all free dirty, and we’re just hauling it to numerous locations instead of buying it from anywhere else,” said an NMDOT official.

This particular dirt is headed to a section along Highway 213 in Chaparral.