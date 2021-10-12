NMDOT employees pick up 17K pounds of roadside trash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – During a statewide Toss No Mas litter clean-up event, the New Mexico Department of Transportation reports that employees collected 17,000 pounds or 8.5 tons of roadside trash. The department says during the September event, 98 employees collected the 427 bags of trash on their day off.

In a press release, NMDOT states the employees accrued 1,044 total labor hours and $24,219.89 was spent on labor and equipment costs. Among the items collected from the roadside were wood palettes, lumber, scrap metal, canvas material, large cardboard boxes, semi tires, disposable masks, household trash, cans, buckets, car parts, roof shingles, a mattress, hypodermic needles, a sink, a microwave, and water bottles filled with urine and spit.