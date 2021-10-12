NMDOT employees pick up 17K pounds of roadside trash

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NMDOT employees collect trash from roadside. (Courtesy NMDOT)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – During a statewide Toss No Mas litter clean-up event, the New Mexico Department of Transportation reports that employees collected 17,000 pounds or 8.5 tons of roadside trash. The department says during the September event, 98 employees collected the 427 bags of trash on their day off.

Story continues below

In a press release, NMDOT states the employees accrued 1,044 total labor hours and $24,219.89 was spent on labor and equipment costs. Among the items collected from the roadside were wood palettes, lumber, scrap metal, canvas material, large cardboard boxes, semi tires, disposable masks, household trash, cans, buckets, car parts, roof shingles, a mattress, hypodermic needles, a sink, a microwave, and water bottles filled with urine and spit.

NMDOT employees collect trash from the roadside. (Courtesy NMDOT)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES