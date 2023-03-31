CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) employee died on the job after being hit by a passing vehicle. 58-year-old Gerald R. Woodard was hit on Mar. 30 while he was providing traffic control for a crash that was under investigation by the Curry County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred on State Road 209 north of Clovis. According to the New Mexico State Police investigation, the NMDOT was using cones, department trucks with flashing lights, and flags while providing traffic control for the initial crash. A Dodge Ram, driven by a 69-year-old man, did not follow the traffic pattern and collided with an NMDOT Ford pickup.

Woodard was in the bed area of the truck during the collision and suffered fatal injuries as a result. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Dodge was taken to a Lubbock hospital in critical condition. No information is available on his current condition.

“The New Mexico State Police is saddened by the loss of Gerald Woodard, who was a dedicated member of the NMDOT family. NMDOT works closely with the New Mexico State Police and plays a critical role in ensuring the safety of our roads and highways,” said New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson. “The loss of Gerald is a tragic reminder of the dangers that our transportation workers face every day, and our hearts go out to his family. We remind drivers to always be aware of their surroundings, obey traffic laws, and never drive distracted or while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

The NMSP says alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation by the NMSP.