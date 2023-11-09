NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation has debuted its latest ad blitz to stop drunk driving. The department’s Traffic Safety Division launched new TV and radio spots, billboards, and social media promotions.

NMDOT said out of the more than 2,200 crashes involving alcohol last year, 154, or 37%, left someone dead. New Mexico State Police said they will also increase DWI enforcement throughout the holidays. “We want you to be able to spend your time with your families and friends, not sitting in the back of one of our units, not lying in the hospital, or worse,” said Major Alex Rodriguez, New Mexico State Police.

NMDOT is also highlighting the success of its “Take A Ride on Us” partnership with Uber. The program has provided more than 40,000 rides since it launched in 2017.