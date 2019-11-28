NMDOT confident crews are prepared for holiday travelers

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Southeastern New Mexico could get hit especially hard from the storm moving into the state. It’s not something they’re used to down there, but the Department of Transportation says it’s ready to help where it can.

Crews have been hard at work preparing for the winter since mid-summer. Now that it has arrived, they are confident they are ready.

“The storm that’s coming in, the entire staff that are CDL operators that are able to operate and maintain our plows, they are all on call and ready to go,” said District II Engineer Timothy Parker.

The DOT says it has 1,200 pieces of equipment to cover the southeast quadrant of New Mexico.

“We have 16 maintenance patrols in southeast New Mexico. Every one of those have three or four or more plows depending on their location. Like, Vaughn would have more, mountainous regions would have more,” said Parker.

Residents might remember the Goliath storm that hit Roswell in 2015 and brought the city to a standstill. There were 5-foot snowdrifts in some areas. Many southeastern New Mexico cities don’t have plows. At one point, nearly every road in Roswell was impassable, leaving residents to bring out their own tractors and 4-wheel drive trucks to rescue stranded motorists and people in their homes.

Residents hope when this storm hits, it won’t be like that one.

“I hope Roswell does have the capability to help people out in that crisis if it does come around,” said Mary Martinez, a Roswell resident.

KRQE News 13 reached out to cities including Roswell and Carlsbad to find out what they’re doing to prepare, but did not hear back.