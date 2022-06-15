NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation says it has cleaned up trash along more than 380 miles of road since April. The first stage focused on I-25 from La Bajada to Los Lunas along with the stretch from the Texas border to north of Las Cruces.

NMDOT says they have gathered 8,200 pounds of trash since the program began. Crews will not turn their attention to highways near Las Cruces, Roswell, and Grants. They also plan to focus on areas in Jal, Carlsbad, Artesia, and Tularosa down the line. It is part of the department’s Clean New Mexico program.