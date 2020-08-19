NMDOT, BNSF discuss Jarales Road overpass project

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation and the BNSF Railroad is revealing more details about the plan for an overpass in Valencia County. At a virtual meeting Tuesday night, they revealed a design as the preferred choice for a new 330-foot bridge over the train tracks on Jarales Road. The crossing often causes traffic delays for drivers. They also discussed alternative designs and plan to get public input until September 1. The project is expected to cost at least $25 million.

