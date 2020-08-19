NMDOT, BNSF discuss Jarales Road overpass project

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In the past couple of months, New Mexico State Police have received nearly a thousand complaints about businesses not following the governor's public health orders. But the number of citations they've actually written might surprise you.

News 13 asked people to give us their best guess about how many businesses have been cited since the state ramped up enforcement efforts at the beginning of July."I believe zero," says Patrick Martinez. "They've all been complying so I want to say maybe like 500," says Genesis Nunez.