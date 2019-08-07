NMDOT begins new paving project in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Drivers in Santa Fe can expect orange barrels and some delays as the Department of Transportation begins a new paving project.

More pavement preservation will begin Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Guadalupe Street. During the project, traffic on Guadalupe will be reduced to one lane from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Once the contractor finishes there, construction will move to Paseo de Peralta between Saint Francis Drive and Old Taos Highway. This project is scheduled to be completed by August 19.