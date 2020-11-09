NMDOT announces improvements coming to Mesa Rest Area

New Mexico

Mesa Rest Area (courtesy NMDOT)

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation District Two has announced that the Mesa Rest Area requires notable improvements and has exceeded its useful service life. The rest area, which is located between Roswell and Vaughn on U.S. 285, was built in 1989.

NMDOT reports the estimated cost to replace the buildings is $1.7 million. The new building design includes features such as a new water system and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restroom facilities.

Restroom services will still be available at the Mesa Rest Area as the south building will remain open. NMDOT District Two operates this rest area as well as two others with restroom facilities in southeastern New Mexico.

