NMDOT and MVD unveil Pollinator Protection license plate

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Motor Vehicle Department and Department of Transportation unveiled a new license plate Friday.

The state’s first Pollinator Protection license plate, featuring student artwork is now available for purchase. Sales of this new plate will fund pollinator-friendly planting projects on state roads. The project will help seed roadsides with native plants and create educational gardens as well as reducing mowing and spraying of herbicides.

“When we build roads, we disturb the natural environment, that’s why it’s essential the Transportation Department invest in preserving and nurturing the plant, water, and animal habitat around our infrastructure,” said NMDOT Secretary Mike Sandoval.

The new plate features artwork by Jazlyn Smith, a sixth-grade student at Albuquerque Sign Language Academy. She illustrated a blanket flower and green sweat bee to portray the relationship between native flowers and pollinators.

The license plate costs $25 for the initial purchase and $15 for yearly renewal. Plates can be purchased on the MVD website.