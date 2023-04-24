NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Department of Transportation is using a bit of humor in its latest PSA warning. They’re trying to spread a message against driving under the influence of drugs.

The department’s new “Bad Driver’s Club — Drugged Driving” PSA premiered last week on 4/20.

It focuses on a man telling a group of friends about the time he took a cannabis gummy and then got behind the wheel which ended with him crashing into a convenience store.

Officials said they hope the humor of the PSA shows the public that driving while impaired is no laughing matter, and it’s never worth taking the risk of getting behind the wheel.

The ad will be promoted on social media in the coming months.