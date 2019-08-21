NMDOH warns of vaping-associated lung disease

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, a customer blows a cloud of smoke from a vape pipe at a local shop in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Department of Health is issuing a warning to the public as they investigate possible cases of lung disease associated to vaping.

NMDOH reports that a 29-year-old male from Bernalillo County was determined to have vaping-associated lung disease. Three other cases are also under investigation, all reported using vape cartridges which possibly contained THC.

According to the department, all of the cases under investigation were hospitalized with severe breathing problems after vaping that included shortness of breath, and fatigue. NMDOH says that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other states are investigating the possible causes of the illnesses,

Similar cases of the illness were reported in at least 14 other states. Cases have reported vaping or dabbing marijuana oils, extracts or concentrate in the weeks and months before being admitted to the hospital.

The types of products being used are being looked into by officials and could be several substances including THC, nicotine, synthetic cannabinoid, or even a combination of the products.

The NMDOH is requesting health care provider report possible vaping lung disease cases to the Epidemiology and Response Division at 505-827-0006.