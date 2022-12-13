SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health asked legislators Tuesday to increase its budget by nearly $40 million. Dr. David Scrase, the DOH acting cabinet secretary, said that while it is an increase from last year’s budget, overall spending is staying roughly the same.
The $40 million would go toward replacing federal funding that is no longer offered. He says the funding will be used to fill jobs saying overall, the department is currently seeing a 30% vacancy rate.
While some of that is frontline workers, the department also desperately needs IT staff and community health workers.