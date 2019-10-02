NMDOH reports first flu cases of the season

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JANUARY 22: Simone Groper receives a flu shot at a Walgreens phramacy on January 22, 2018 in San Francisco, California. A strong strain of H3N2 influenza has claimed the lives of 74 Californians under the age of 65 since the flu season began in October of last year. People are being encouraged to get flu shots even through the vaccine has been only 30% effective in combating the influenza. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Department of Health has reported the first lab-confirmed cases of the flu of the season.

NMDOH says that all five cases have affected adults with three in Sandoval County, one in Santa Fe County and one fatal case in Bernalillo County. The individual, in that case, involved a 90-year-old patient who died.

Everyone age six months and older is encouraged by the Department of Health to receive the flu vaccine every flu season. The following groups have a high risk of serious flu-related complications or live with individuals with high risk for flu-related complications:

Children younger than 5, especially those younger than 2 years

Pregnant women

Individuals ages 65 and older

People who live in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities

People who live with or care for individuals at high-risk for flu complications such as healthcare personnel

Native Americans and Alaskan Natives

Individuals who are morbidly obese

People with the flu exhibit the following symptoms:

Cough

Sore throat

Fever/chills

Muscle or body aches

Fatigue

Some individuals, commonly children, may vomit and have diarrhea

Where do I get the flu vaccine?

The New Mexico Department of Health offers vaccinations for those without health insurance. You can also view a list of drug stores and local urgent care facilities that offer flu vaccinations by clicking here. A list of public health offices can be found here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting the flu vaccine annually as the best way to protect against influenza.