NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is encouraging people to get screened for diabetes. It’s part of what they are now recognizing as Diabetes Alert Day on March 22.

Officials hope to focus on bringing awareness to the disease and the risk factors involved such as a family history of diabetes, race/ethnicity, higher body weight, increasing age, smoking, lack of physical activity, high blood pressure, and a history of gestational diabetes.

At least 300,000 New Mexican adults have diabetes and about 640,000 are considered pre-diabetic. The risk test can be taken online.