NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is encouraging people to get screened for diabetes. It’s part of what they are now recognizing as Diabetes Alert Day on March 22.
Story continues below
- Crime: Man leads police on another wrong way I-25 chase
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 21 de Marzo 2022
- Trending: Woman refuses to move for elderly veteran on Albuquerque bus
- COVID: Are symptoms of the omicron subvariants different?
Officials hope to focus on bringing awareness to the disease and the risk factors involved such as a family history of diabetes, race/ethnicity, higher body weight, increasing age, smoking, lack of physical activity, high blood pressure, and a history of gestational diabetes.
At least 300,000 New Mexican adults have diabetes and about 640,000 are considered pre-diabetic. The risk test can be taken online.