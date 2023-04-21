NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health says it’s completed health and safety wellness checks for almost 7,000 clients. These are patients receiving services from New Mexico’s Developmental Disabilities Waiver programs.

The wellness checks alerted the department of 111 sites with possible concerns. There were reports of allegations of potential abuse, neglect, and exploitation at 61 sites and concerns over home repairs and damages at 50 sites.

NMDOH says anybody found to be in an abusive situation or immediate danger will be removed. People associated with abuse cases will be referred to an Employee Abuse Registry.

“Individuals who receive services from our Developmental Disabilities Waiver Programs, are among the state’s most vulnerable residents,” said Secretary Patrick Allen. “We have a responsibility to make sure they are receiving appropriate services and that we are doing our job to make sure that those services are happening, and that people are well cared for. Most DD Waiver providers do. Our job is to make sure that they all do.”

If anyone suspects abuse, neglect, or exploitation of somebody who is on a Developmental Disabilities Waiver Program, they are asked to contact the Adult Protective Services Central Intake Unit at 1-866-654-3219.