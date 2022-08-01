NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s human services department has a new website designed to be a one-stop shop for services. So far, only behavioral health services information has been transitioned to yes.dot.nm.gov.

But soon, the website will allow New Mexicans to apply for or renew services like Medicaid, SNAP benefits and other services. It’s expected to be fully up and running by March.

When complete, this portal will become the most diverse state portal in the country, including five state agencies Human Services, Aging and Long-Term Services, Children Youth and Families Department, Department of Health, and Early Childhood Education and Care Department. The site at yes.nm.gov was created with multilingual functionality and can be translated into Spanish, Vietnamese, and simplified Chinese.