NMDGF relocate sow and three cubs

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish was able to safely relocate a female bear with three cubs found roaming in Los Alamos. A concerned resident called the department last week about the bears raiding neighborhood dumpsters. Conservation officers worked around the clock for several days to safely capture the bears and release them in western New Mexico.

NMDGF says the bears were healthy and have not been captured in the past. As the summer goes on, NMDGF wants people to be aware of the increased chance of encountering a bear.

