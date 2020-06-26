NMDGF puts up bilingual billboards at two lakes

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is putting up bilingual billboards at two lakes. The billboards are going up at Elephant Butte Lake and Caballo Lake. In English and Spanish, it asks boaters to clean, drain and dry their boats to avoid accidentally transporting invasive species into other lakes or rivers in the state. It also reminds boaters about inspections.
