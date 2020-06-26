News Alert
New Mexico State Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns

NMDGF puts up bilingual billboards at two lakes

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is putting up bilingual billboards at two lakes. The billboards are going up at Elephant Butte Lake and Caballo Lake. In English and Spanish, it asks boaters to clean, drain and dry their boats to avoid accidentally transporting invasive species into other lakes or rivers in the state. It also reminds boaters about inspections.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss