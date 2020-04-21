NMDGF investigating escape of possible serval

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says it’s investigating the escape of a possible serval from a Rio Rancho home. People who live in the Enchanted Hill subdivision say they were on alert Monday night after the cat escaped. One neighbor captured a picture. Animal control was able to capture the cat. They said it was returned to the owner Tuesday morning after they found it to be a Savannah cat, not a serval, which is basically a cross between the two but Game and Fish say that has not been determined by their office and they are still investigating. Possession of a serval is prohibited without a permit.
