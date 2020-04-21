NMDGF investigating escape of possible serval

"So what we're seeing with the lower oil prices more recently of course with the deep dive that occurred today is that a lot of operators are simply shutting off their wells and will wait until oil prices pop back up to allow them to operate at some profit level," said Executive Director of Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico, Jim Winchester.

There is a big problem storing all this oil since there is still a relatively high supply but little demand. So in the state, some oil producers have started laying off workers because of the economic shocks from this pandemic. However, people in the oil business said there is some hope. They expect an increase in oil demand for June and July.