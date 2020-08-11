NMDGF announces winners of essay contest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish announced the winners of its essay contest from around the state. The contest asked for contestants to talk about several subjects including why conservation is important and some of their favorite spots to hunt in New Mexico.
Jackson Smith, a fifth-grader from Corrales, was one of the winners and he talked about hiking to Lake Katherine near Terrero while hunting deer.
Related Content
- Quarantine enforcement for out-of-state hunters
- New Mexico Dept. of Game & Fish holds essay contest for kids, teens
- NMDGF puts up bilingual billboards at two lakes
- NMDGF relocate sow and three cubs
- NMDGF investigating escape of possible serval