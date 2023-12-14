NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs announced the state generated more than $740 million in economic revenue last year. According to an impact study, more than $260 million was spent by nonprofit arts and culture organizations and more than $400 million in event-related spending.

The department has supported more than 9,000 jobs and generated more than $100 million in local, state, and federal government revenue. “The arts are truly a life source for our city and for our communities and for our people,” says Chelsey Johnson, director of the Santa Fe Arts and Culture Department. “Not just spiritually and culturally, but also truly economically.”

More information on the study is available on the state website.