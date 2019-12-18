NMDA reminds public of pecan weevil quarantine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Department of Agriculture says the pecan weevil quarantine rule is in full effect.

The Pecan Weevil Quarantine went into effect last November and establishes quarantine restrictions and treatment options to prevent the spread of the weevil in New Mexico. According to an NMDA press release, the pecan weevil is considered the most significant insect pest of pecan producers and could affect the state industry’s economic impact if they’re not contained.

Quarantined areas include Eddy, Lea, and Chaves Counties. In-shell pecans cannot be transported out of these areas unless properly treated.

Treatments include storing pecans in an approved cold storage chamber below zero degrees Fahrenheit over seven days or immersing them in hot water for five minutes after they reach a temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit.