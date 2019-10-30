NMDA advises firewood buyers to know the law

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials are encouraging consumers to know the law when it comes to purchasing firewood.
State law required firewood to be advertised and sold by the cord or fraction of a cord, according to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Agriculture Standards and Consumer Services Division.
A cord is defined as 128 cubic feet of wood. It is also commonly seen in a stack of 4-feet wide by 4-feet high by 8-feet long. According to the release, state law also requires the seller to provide a receipt or invoice noting what fraction of a cord is being sold and the type of wood.
Firewood must also be sold by the pound in lesser amounts. The seller must also declare the price-per-cord equivalent, which does not apply to firewood sold in packaged bundles less than 100 pounds.
“This time of year, you might see some roadside firewood sellers or Craigslist sellers using certain terms, such as face cord, loose cord, Albuquerque cord, truckload, load, rack or pile,” said Raymond Johnson from NMDA Standards and Consumer Services Division Director. “But none of those are actual legal units of measurement. You really don’t know whether you’re getting a fair deal when you buy firewood labeled in these ways.”
Things to Keep in Mind
- The buyer should have the firewood stacked and measured while the seller is present.
- It is illegal to sell firewood in unspecified quantities such as load, truckload, face cord, rack, pile or loose cord.
- If firewood is sold by weight, the seller must declare the price per unit of weight and the equivalent price per cord. This does not apply to fuel wood sold in packaged bundles less than 100 pounds.
- Each delivery of firewood must be accompanied by a receipt or invoice containing the name and address of the buyer and seller, date of delivery, quantity delivered, identity of the commodity and the total selling price.
- If possible, the buyer should get the seller’s phone number and write down the license plate of the delivery vehicle.
- Bundles of kindling wood or similar packages must be labeled with a statement of net content in terms of weight or measure.
- The label must include the name and place of business of the packager or distributor and a word or phrase identifying the product.