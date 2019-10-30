NMDA advises firewood buyers to know the law

State law requires firewood to be advertised and sold by the cord or fraction of a cord. The New Mexico Department of Agriculture Standards and Consumer Services Division enforces the state’s Weights and Measures Law, which includes how firewood must be advertised and sold in order to maintain fairness in the marketplace.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials are encouraging consumers to know the law when it comes to purchasing firewood.

State law required firewood to be advertised and sold by the cord or fraction of a cord, according to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Agriculture Standards and Consumer Services Division.

A cord is defined as 128 cubic feet of wood. It is also commonly seen in a stack of 4-feet wide by 4-feet high by 8-feet long. According to the release, state law also requires the seller to provide a receipt or invoice noting what fraction of a cord is being sold and the type of wood.

Firewood must also be sold by the pound in lesser amounts. The seller must also declare the price-per-cord equivalent, which does not apply to firewood sold in packaged bundles less than 100 pounds.

“This time of year, you might see some roadside firewood sellers or Craigslist sellers using certain terms, such as face cord, loose cord, Albuquerque cord, truckload, load, rack or pile,” said Raymond Johnson from NMDA Standards and Consumer Services Division Director. “But none of those are actual legal units of measurement. You really don’t know whether you’re getting a fair deal when you buy firewood labeled in these ways.”

