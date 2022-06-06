NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new three-digit phone number will make reaching out for help even easier. Starting July 16, dialing 988 will connect people to the national suicide prevention lifeline.

New Mexico’s Statewide Crisis and Access Line will become the call center hub for the new expanded crisis response network. There will also be text and chat options for people to get help when they’re in crisis.

To support the launch, NMCAL will be adding up to 26 positions on its call taking staff. “Having enough trained staff to meet the current and expected demand of the new system will be at the heart of its success,” Wendy Linebrink-Allison, NMCAL’s Program Manager said in a release.

Positions available include bachelors-level crisis counselors, masters-level crisis counselors, and certified peer support specialists. According to a release sent out by NMCAL positions can be fully remote or new hires can work out of the Albuquerque call center.

For more information on available positions and to apply visit: nmcrisisline.com/about-us/careers/.