NMBLC commemorates 10 years of artistic, cultural celebrations with 2021 New Mexico Black History Festival

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Black Leadership Council is proud to announce the launch of “DECADES: Past, Present and Future” which is a New Mexico Black History Festival. 2021 marks a major milestone as this is the festival’s 10th year of providing a slate of artistic and cultural celebrations to bring the community together.

New Mexico Black History Festival & Events Lead Shawna Brown discusses the festival and how you can experience the events. This year’s Black History Festival will be held online in consideration of public health and COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

DECADES will provide the community with engaging, inspirational, and educational events that center the Black experience in America. One of the signature events will be the Asante Awards: Barrier Breakers ceremony that will take place on Sunday, February 21 to honor “firsts” for the state of New Mexico.

Recipients this year include Honorable Judge Shammara Henderson, Senator Harold Pope Jr., Marsha Majors, and more. The Asante Awards will be able to view on the NMBLC’s Facebook and YouTube pages from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 21.

The Kumbuka Celebration: DECADES Deep will also feature a review and discussion with cast and crew members of the critically acclaimed and award-winning “Roots Revival, Our Struggle, Our Story, Our Glory”. The Kumbuka Celebration: DECADES Deep will be able to view on NMBLC’s Facebook and YouTube pages on Friday, Feb. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Additionally, events will continue into the summer and include an Afro-Futurism lecture series and The One New Mexico interfaith gospel concert in March, a Black health and wellness conference in April, and the Roots Summer Leadership Academy in July. For more information and to view the DECADES: Past, Present & Future 2021 Black History Festival & Events visit nmblackhistory.nmblc.org.