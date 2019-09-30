NMAA says referee shortage is due to unruly fans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Activities Association says high school sports are in a crisis. They say poor fan behavior has referees resigning left and right.

The NMAA says it’s had to cancel more than a dozen games because of the ref shortage and says that shortage is directly linked to unruly fans.

“I think what’s been a little bit alarming is it’s some of our veteran officials who have been doing it for a number of years. We recently just had one leave the association who’s a well-respected referee, been doing it over 20 years and finally he was just fed up,” said Dusty Young, the Associate Director of the NMAA.

The association recently sent out a letter to coaches and athletic directors alerting them to the situation, saying fans and parents can be “brutal.” Between the cursing, screaming and threatening comments, a lot of refs have had enough.

The NMAA says high school soccer is the sport facing the most serious ref shortage and the most issues with fans. Officials say 10 junior varsity and seven varsity matches have been canceled or rescheduled due to the shortage just in Albuquerque alone.

At the beginning of each school year, the association makes parents and athletes watch code of conduct videos to warn them about the consequences of poor sportsmanship. KRQE News 13 spoke with a coach whose kids also played sports, and who’s seen the issue first-hand.

“There’s an officiating shortage in every sport just because parents, I think, get to the point where they’re trying to get their kids to the next level and they feel they’ve put a lot of time and effort and money into it, so I think they have something else invested,” said Jimmy Gallegos.

Last year, a new bylaw was passed allowing NMAA to ban anyone from games for up to a year. So far, officials have already banned a handful of people and will continue to do so.

The letter the NMAA sent to schools also included words from the referee of 20 years, urging the schools to send it out to parents and fans.