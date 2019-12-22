NM Workforce Connections, McDonald’s team up to help needy families

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Needy families in Sandoval County are getting a merry Christmas thanks to a local partnership.

McDonald’s and NM Workforce Connections worked with Felix Pantry and Walmart to make sure needy families had presents and food for the holidays.

Mrs. Claus was there to hand out gifts to the kids, and McDonald’s treated the families to lunch. Saint Felix Pantry also put together a Christmas dinner in a box for each of the families as they left organizers say it’s about making a difference in the county. “We are trying to reach out to some of our needy families. We do help with employment for adults and for youth, we get ’em work experience to get them career-ready for the job force, to try and change their lives,” said Michael Parra of Workforce Connection Youth Development.

Anybody who is looking for work or food resources can find help at the New Mexico Workforce Connections offices.