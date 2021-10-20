NM veteran honoring those who served by playing ‘Taps’ every day at cemetery

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – In southeast New Mexico, one man is inspiring the community around him by honoring those who have served. A Roswell veteran, who has been honoring other vets for 20 years, was honored by the city for his service. Jake Trujillo learned how to play Taps at the age of 12 and for the past 20 years, he has been playing it at the South Park Cemetery.

“I wanted to begin to play Taps on a day-to-day basis and I also wanted to join the Roswell Veterans Honor Guard,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo got permission to play at the cemetery years ago. Trujillo felt that playing Taps at the cemetery would be a way to honor the 3,000 vets buried there.

“It was important to me, that I find some way to pay tribute to the veterans of the Armed Forces of the United States of America,” Trujillo said.

Last week, the city honored Trujillo for his service and dedication to those who have served, are serving, and will serve with an honorary day, Jake Trujillo Day, on October 14.

Trujillo has a message for those who are also looking to honor those who have served. “I think we need to find ways to express that appreciation. This is just one small way in w which I have chosen to pay tribute to appreciate the memory of our veterans.”

Trujillo plays taps every day at noon at South Park Cemetery. He says he will keep doing it as long as he is able to do so.