NM United takes on Phoenix Rising; Fans to cheer from local watch parties

New Mexico United is waking up in Phoenix ahead of Wednesday night’s Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Game.
United will take on regional rival Phoenix Rising FC. In Albuquerque, local businesses are hosting watch parties across the state.
The following is a complete list of the New Mexico United Watch Party Network:
Watch Parties
- Amore Neopolitan Pizzeria
- 1700 Central Ave. SW Suite A 87104
- Boese Bros. Brewery Downtown
- 601 Gold Ave SW
- Brewpub-7849 Tramway Blvd. NE
- Bosque Brewing Co.
- Nob Hill -106 Girard SE
- Bosque North – 834 US 550
- Las Cruces Taproom – 901 E University Ave #3A, Las Cruces, NM 99001
- BOXCAR
- 530 S Guadalupe St. Santa Fe, NM 87501
- Gecko’s Nob Hill
- 3500 Central Ave SE
- 5801 Academy Rd NE
- Library Bar & Grill
- 312 Central Ave SW
- Marble Downtown
- 111 Marble Ave NW
- Westside-5740 Night Whisper Rd NW
- NE Heights-9904 Montgomery Blvd NE
- Office Bar & Grill
- 10035 Country Club Ln NW
- Red Door Brewing Company
- 1001 Candelaria Rd NE
- 400 Gold Ave SW
- Rio Bravo Brewing Company
- 1912 2nd St
- Salt Yard
- 6001 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
- Starr Brothers Brewing Company
- 5700 San Antonio Dr. NE Suite B1
- Toltec Brewing
- 10250 Cottonwood Park NW
- Twin Peaks
- 4441 The 25 Way