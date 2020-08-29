NM United school Colorado team on chile etiquette

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United fans are pushing back against the Colorado Switchbacks Football Club for a controversial tweet. Earlier on Saturday, the Switchbacks tried to take a jab at the New Mexico United, claiming Colorado “chili” is better than New Mexico’s.

Of course, United were quick to remind the Colorado team that chile is in fact spelled with an “e” at the end, instead of an “i”. They also pointed out that they’ve come away with a win every tie they’ve gone to Colorado Springs.