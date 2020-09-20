NM United have first ‘home’ game in Colorado Springs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United played its first “home” match of the season, and it certainly felt a little different for loyal fans. “Having the safe social distancing and everyone spread apart. You can’t really hug your neighbor when you score, high five, or shout the way we normally do. But it felt like a home game, it felt normal for 90 minutes,” RJ Montaño, Co-Founder of the Curse, said.

Due to the governor’s health restrictions, the United decided to rent out the Colorado Springs stadium for Saturday’s match. Just 1,000 United fans were allowed into the stands. Each fan received a mask and hand sanitizer. They were also offered a COVID-19 test after the trip. “They made sure to check everything off to make sure this is safe. This is a good thing for New Mexicans and there’s no reason this match couldn’t have been played in Albuquerque,” added Montaño.