ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is back in the win column after a 2-1 victory at home on Saturday, over FC Tulsa. The Black and Yellow started the scoring fast, as Harry Swartz found the net just 2 minutes into the match.

Albuquerque’s own Sergio Rivas would make it 2-nil before the halftime whistle with a nice header. Rivas now has 6-goals in the season, which is the second most for NM United. Tulsa would score a goal in the second half, but NM United held on to garner 3 points at home.

Now holding a 9 win, 11 loss, and 5 draw record, NM United ranks 9th in the USL Championship Western Conference Standings with 32 points. There are now 9 matches remaining in the regular season for NM United, and they will be back in action at home on Wednesday, hosting Las Vegas at 7 p.m.