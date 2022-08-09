NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tourism Department is giving communities thousands in grant money to help bounce back from the pandemic. Several communities were awarded grant money, including Roswell, which received $10,000 to help promote next year’s UFO Festival.

The funds come from the Tourism Events Growth and Sustainability Program, which was launched this year. 16 other events across the state were also awarded money. “It was incredibly challenging for events because they were mass gatherings right. So events were one of the things that we looked at as something that were going to need assistance with getting back on their feet and moving forward,” Cody Johnson with the NM Tourism Department said.

Roswell also received $135,000 from the state’s marketing cooperative grant program. That money will also go towards promoting the city and various events.