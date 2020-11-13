NM Tech Scientists featured on Australian news network for lightning research

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico Tech professor and his student have been featured on a national newscast in Australia, for a study on lighting. The two went to Australia to get a better understanding of why lightning strikes what it strikes.

Dr. Richard Sonnenfeld and his student Daniel Jensen visited Kalgoorlie, Australia in January to conduct research on lightning. “It was summertime in Australia, which was the point, they are like New Mexico in the summer. We studied thunderstorms,” said Dr. Sonnenfeld.

The goal of the study is to understand how lightning decides what to hit, so engineers can build more reliable lightning rods to prevent lightning from striking things like wind turbines. “If you don’t understand how lightning decides where to hit, it’s hard to solve,” said Dr. Sonnenfeld.

While Dr. Sonnenfeld studies lightning year-round in Socorro, Australia provided a different opportunity for research. “Kalgoorlie which is part of the mining industry, they have what are called mine headframes, they look like the Eiffel Tower. We were able to set up our gear to watch thunderstorms from there, and we were hoping to see lightning strike other similar towers,” said Dr. Sonnenfeld.

The duo spent four months in Kalgoorlie. This week their work was featured on an Australian broadcasting corporation newscast, reaching nearly 25-million people.

“It’s always nice to get your face out there, and also bring some awareness. I don’t think a lot of people realize that lightning research is an active and ongoing field,” said Daniel Jensen, a Ph.D. student at New Mexico Tech.

Jensen says he didn’t expect the story to go national, but they’re both grateful for the exposure. “There’s nothing like a national publication to increase awareness to the value of earth science,” said Dr. Sonnenfeld.

Their trip and research were cut short by the pandemic. They returned to the U.S. in April and are now putting together their report.

Don’t Miss