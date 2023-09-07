NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department has scheduled delinquent property tax auctions in September. The department said it tries to collect those taxes when counties are unable to do so and if they are successful, the properties are then auctioned for sale.

Here is a list of the scheduled auctions:

Lea County, Sept. 12, 10 a.m., 100 N. Main STE 3-C, Lovington

Chaves County, Sept. 13, 10 a.m., 1# St. Mary’s Pl, Roswell

Lincoln County, Sept. 14, 10 a.m., 10 a.m., 300 Central Ave., Carrizozo

Quay County, Sept. 19, 10 a.m., 300 South 3rd Street, Tucumcari

San Miguel County, Sept. 20, 10 a.m., 500 West National Ave., Las Vegas

Cibola County, Sept. 21, 10 a.m., 515 West High Street, Grants

Grant County, Sept. 28, 10 a.m., 1400 Highway 180 East, Silver City

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and ends at the time of the auction. Bidders need to be registered to participate. For more information, visit the Taxation and Revenue Department’s website.