NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department has scheduled delinquent property tax auctions in September. The department said it tries to collect those taxes when counties are unable to do so and if they are successful, the properties are then auctioned for sale.
Here is a list of the scheduled auctions:
- Lea County, Sept. 12, 10 a.m., 100 N. Main STE 3-C, Lovington
- Chaves County, Sept. 13, 10 a.m., 1# St. Mary’s Pl, Roswell
- Lincoln County, Sept. 14, 10 a.m., 10 a.m., 300 Central Ave., Carrizozo
- Quay County, Sept. 19, 10 a.m., 300 South 3rd Street, Tucumcari
- San Miguel County, Sept. 20, 10 a.m., 500 West National Ave., Las Vegas
- Cibola County, Sept. 21, 10 a.m., 515 West High Street, Grants
- Grant County, Sept. 28, 10 a.m., 1400 Highway 180 East, Silver City
Registration begins at 8 a.m. and ends at the time of the auction. Bidders need to be registered to participate. For more information, visit the Taxation and Revenue Department’s website.