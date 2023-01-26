NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is taking steps to better combat identity theft and refund fraud for the 2023 filing season.

The personal income tax identity verification process is being revamped to better protect taxpayers.

It will include new self-service options in the online taxpayer portal when additional documents or identity information is requested.

The department said automating responses will allow them to process returns quicker.

If you can’t access a computer to do your taxes, you can use a computer kiosk at a district office location. To make an appointment for that option, call 866-285-2996 or visit this website.