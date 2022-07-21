NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state Supreme Court has outlined a process for judges to follow when deciding whether a new trial is necessary based on new DNA evidence. The state’s high court reversed the state Court of Appeal’s decision and reinstated the district court’s order for a new trial for Gregory Marvin Hobbs.

He was sentenced in 2013 to seven years for shooting Ruben Archuleta Sr. during a fight in Chaves County. However, Hobbs maintained that the gun went off as they were fighting for control of the weapon. The district court ordered a new trial based on DNA testing that showed the victim’s DNA is a very strong match with the DNA found on the gun. The justice says the evidence could corroborate his claim that he acted in self-defense.